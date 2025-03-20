Previous
All about the shadows by boxplayer
79 / 365

All about the shadows

That's what it was all about today - the date of the spring equinox. The sunlight and shadows were striking at both ends of the day. So nice and mild now.

Office day and I tried to do more walking and standing up - my ankle and knees and general hip stiffness worsening - need to move more. Haircut at lunchtime took me out into the lunchtime sunshine.

At home later, a scary moment - Dave had the kettle on for tea and it had just got to boiling when instead of turning itself off, scalding hot water erupted in a big fountain out of the spout. Dave got it off its stand quickly and it calmed down. No one hurt but someone could have been and there was water everywhere. No idea why it did that. Have ordered a new one - throwing this one out - it's old and we've never been that happy with it.

Supermarket https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-20

20 March 2025
Pimlico SW1
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shadows.
March 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great pattern. This would look good with the building and the car cropped out too.
March 20th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo🌞😊
March 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the shadows you captured and the sunshine that made them possible! Glad no one was scalded by the erupting kettle!
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact