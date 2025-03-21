The Japanese traditional custom of enjoying the transient beauty of flowers, most notably the cherry blossom now starting to come out. I enjoyed these walking into the office on another bright and mild day.
Quiet as usual on a Friday and I got a few things done. As the afternoon wore on, IE, H and I enjoyed the interesting cheddar I'd brought in. Went home via the big Sainsbury's in Pimlico to pick up a new kettle, and the chippie for fish and chips.
Terrible disruption today with Heathrow completely shut down because of an electricity outage caused by a fire at a nearby substation. Questions will be asked as to how something like that could take out the whole airport.