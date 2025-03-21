Previous
Hanami by boxplayer
Hanami

The Japanese traditional custom of enjoying the transient beauty of flowers, most notably the cherry blossom now starting to come out. I enjoyed these walking into the office on another bright and mild day.

Quiet as usual on a Friday and I got a few things done. As the afternoon wore on, IE, H and I enjoyed the interesting cheddar I'd brought in. Went home via the big Sainsbury's in Pimlico to pick up a new kettle, and the chippie for fish and chips.

Terrible disruption today with Heathrow completely shut down because of an electricity outage caused by a fire at a nearby substation. Questions will be asked as to how something like that could take out the whole airport.

Casablanca ace
Lovely choice of composition
March 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blossom.
March 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific composition and POV.
March 21st, 2025  
