Swedish dancing

A lovely card chain of Swedish dancers decorates the stage at this evening's concert and dance with Ellika Frisell and Emma Reid - with support from Sawney White Bird.
Went out to the park market in the morning to pick up fermented goods, cheese and have brunch. Dashed out of the house to avoid the heavy rain that never materialised. First stopped off at the oyster stall for prosecco and oysters - what a naughty habit that's turning out to be.
Mum and I went for halloumi bowl and wrap while Dave tried the Himalayan dumplings. All good eaten on a park bench. Grabbed takeaway buns and quiche for mum to eat later while we were out.
Felt very tired and not in the mood but went into Camden anyway for a lovely evening of Swedish and balfolk music even though my ankle pain stopped me from dancing much. Lots of nice friends there SWB of course, but also Anna, Kathryn, Leslie from the states, L, P and R, C and S, Lina.
Found out that Nicky lives in Walthamstow so gave her and her partner a lift home. Mum hadn't eaten her supper and seemed a little discombobulated - definitely not keen on routine changes. So we all had late snacks.