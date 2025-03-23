Previous
Crossing the road by boxplayer
Crossing the road

Tourists as always thronging around Camden High Street and the tube station.

Didn't really get enough sleep after yesterday's late night and had to get up to put the shopping delivery away. After leftover chips for breakfast, I made a big pot of roots, chickpea and cabbage soup for Dave's lunches and supper.

After a bit of an argument and tears - both very tired - we made up and I left for ceilidh band class in Camden, learning a very interesting Breton tune. Last session for me as I can't make next week and I stopped for a drink after.

Home via Whole Foods Market to pick up treats for Dave as it's our anniversary tomorrow.

23 March 2025
Camden Town NW1
Beverley ace
Great street shot
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street view.
March 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
I like your pov here! Happy anniversary coming up tomorrow! 🎉
March 23rd, 2025  
