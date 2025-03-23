Crossing the road

Tourists as always thronging around Camden High Street and the tube station.
Didn't really get enough sleep after yesterday's late night and had to get up to put the shopping delivery away. After leftover chips for breakfast, I made a big pot of roots, chickpea and cabbage soup for Dave's lunches and supper.
After a bit of an argument and tears - both very tired - we made up and I left for ceilidh band class in Camden, learning a very interesting Breton tune. Last session for me as I can't make next week and I stopped for a drink after.
Home via Whole Foods Market to pick up treats for Dave as it's our anniversary tomorrow.