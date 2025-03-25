Previous
Drooping by boxplayer
Drooping

A flower droops from a planter, passed on my way into the office.

Last choir rehearsal at lunchtime. Good news, the grey cardigan that I'd been struggling to find had been picked up by another choir member after I'd left it behind at the workshop a week ago.

Work otherwise marked by annoying people and ridiculous mad moments. Came home to find mum hadn't eaten her lunch having got confused looks like - she was rather hungry.

25; March 2025
Pimlico SW1
Dorothy ace
Good you found your cardigan.
Very droopy.
March 25th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice focus, dof
March 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Were you tempted to give the flower some attention.
March 25th, 2025  
