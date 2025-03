A flower droops from a planter, passed on my way into the office.Last choir rehearsal at lunchtime. Good news, the grey cardigan that I'd been struggling to find had been picked up by another choir member after I'd left it behind at the workshop a week ago.Work otherwise marked by annoying people and ridiculous mad moments. Came home to find mum hadn't eaten her lunch having got confused looks like - she was rather hungry.Lik and Neon https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-25 25; March 2025Pimlico SW1