Previous
84 / 365
Drooping
A flower droops from a planter, passed on my way into the office.
Last choir rehearsal at lunchtime. Good news, the grey cardigan that I'd been struggling to find had been picked up by another choir member after I'd left it behind at the workshop a week ago.
Work otherwise marked by annoying people and ridiculous mad moments. Came home to find mum hadn't eaten her lunch having got confused looks like - she was rather hungry.
Lik and Neon
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-25
25; March 2025
Pimlico SW1
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
3
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8655
photos
182
followers
204
following
Dorothy
ace
Good you found your cardigan.
Very droopy.
March 25th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice focus, dof
March 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Were you tempted to give the flower some attention.
March 25th, 2025
