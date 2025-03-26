Spring gardens

At National Trust Greys Court, Tudor house and gardens near Henley. Lovely intimate place, relatively small, pretty walled gardens and parkland perfect for a relaxed spring visit. Was lived in properly until the early 2000s so the vintage family gadgets like old televisions, hifis and cleaning appliances were entertaining.
We were slowly getting ready as my sister had said she'd be around at 10, when she messaged to say her and N were up already and would be with us shortly. Cue rush to wash and dress to get ready.
Meant we could get off earlier but not before a quick breakfast and chat. Mum got up too and we left them - S and N took mum to Leigh-on-Sea where apparently she ate too much ice cream.
We drove to Enfield to pick up Dave's colleague S and on to Greys Court. Beautiful beautiful spring day for it, traffic good and very pretty as we neared the place passing through well-heeled Henley. Lots of kites about.
The house and gardens were very scenic with different buildings and the interconnected walled gardens we'd read about. Looked around the gardens first - obviously not too much to see yet, but loads of spring flowers - anemones, daffs, celandine, violets, primroses, hyacinths, hellebore, and gorgeous magnolia trees. The cherry blossom was only just coming out. Also huge ancient wisteria all tangled together in its own walled section.
Walked one of the easy parkland walks, about a mile, testing out my ankle. Lovely gently ascending path through fields and wooded sections bright in the sunshine. My ankle managed but was complaining by the end.
Tea and pasties/vegan sausage roll on the warm café terrace. The café had started to run out of things as is usual with National Trust places.
Looked around the house, with its recent history of being a proper home - they'd collected loads of beautiful things and also had charming family portraits around. Cake in the café after with a small bottle of prosecco that S and I shared. They'd run out of clotted cream obviously. Shop and book nook after.
Drive home relatively easy other than a short dodgy section of the M25 - beautiful evening light. House dark when we arrived - S and N had taken mum to her flat to collect post. We made sandwiches and watched Am I Being Unreasonable.
