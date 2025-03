Back to the park

Into the office and the first time walking through the parks in ages. What with one thing and another, I haven't been coming this way - either because I was needing to make up hours so had to go in the quickest way - or because my joints were playing up.A beautiful morning all sunny with lots of daffs in Green Park. As usual seemingly these days, lots of nonsense at work with endless requests and short deadlines.Popped into M&S on the way back to pick up trousers I'd ordered and chocolates on behalf of T for Mother's Day. I didn't like the trousers so will have to return them and I completely forgot the chocolates. But I did get tempted by fishy canapés which I brought home. We both ate far too much of it all. Mum was more sensible and left what she couldn't eat.Old birch tree hedge https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-27 27 March 2025Green Park SW1