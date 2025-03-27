Back to the park

Into the office and the first time walking through the parks in ages. What with one thing and another, I haven't been coming this way - either because I was needing to make up hours so had to go in the quickest way - or because my joints were playing up.
A beautiful morning all sunny with lots of daffs in Green Park. As usual seemingly these days, lots of nonsense at work with endless requests and short deadlines.
Popped into M&S on the way back to pick up trousers I'd ordered and chocolates on behalf of T for Mother's Day. I didn't like the trousers so will have to return them and I completely forgot the chocolates. But I did get tempted by fishy canapés which I brought home. We both ate far too much of it all. Mum was more sensible and left what she couldn't eat.