Previous
Tomato heaven by boxplayer
88 / 365

Tomato heaven

A new greengrocer/general store has opened in the village and its displays of every sort of fruit and vegetable are something else. I didn't have time to make the most of it, but came away with scamorza, smoked garlic and marinated anchovies.

Cycled to the village to buy flowers and chocolates on behalf of us all for Mother's Day tomorrow. Beautiful day again and the village was busy.

Back home just had enough time to turn around and call an Uber to take us to the Epping pub I'd booked for an early Mother's Day lunch (tomorrow will be bonkers and overpriced and I have choir). Had stopped to reply to a sisters WhatsApp chat making us a bit late.

Traffic was awful and we were late but wasn't a big problem. Was really good food - shared fritto misto, halloumi salad for mum, halloumi burger for me and sea bass for Dave. And excellent trio of mini puddings to share after. Shame the service was a touch ditsy and with long waits for courses.

While there, sisters WhatsApp chat unfortunately descended into unpleasant sniping over the whereabouts of things and photos. Dave had to confiscate my phone but not before I'd left the WhatsApp group in a hissy fit.

Dave popped into Oxfam books briefly but I didn't feel in the mood. Uber back not quite as traffic-intense, but still long. Things evened off with sisters and I was let back into the chat.

We rested for a while before coming down to watch Spielberg's West Side Story (excellent), though the WhatsApp got tricky again between my sisters and S left the chat. Spoke to S after the film to check she was ok (more or less), but T had turned her phone off.

The wait is over https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-29
Trip to the supermarket https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-29

29 March 2025
Walthamstow E17
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fabulous colours (food and clothing). I’m going to have to look up scamorza…
March 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely local shop… beautiful displays
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact