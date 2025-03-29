Tomato heaven

A new greengrocer/general store has opened in the village and its displays of every sort of fruit and vegetable are something else. I didn't have time to make the most of it, but came away with scamorza, smoked garlic and marinated anchovies.
Cycled to the village to buy flowers and chocolates on behalf of us all for Mother's Day tomorrow. Beautiful day again and the village was busy.
Back home just had enough time to turn around and call an Uber to take us to the Epping pub I'd booked for an early Mother's Day lunch (tomorrow will be bonkers and overpriced and I have choir). Had stopped to reply to a sisters WhatsApp chat making us a bit late.
Traffic was awful and we were late but wasn't a big problem. Was really good food - shared fritto misto, halloumi salad for mum, halloumi burger for me and sea bass for Dave. And excellent trio of mini puddings to share after. Shame the service was a touch ditsy and with long waits for courses.
While there, sisters WhatsApp chat unfortunately descended into unpleasant sniping over the whereabouts of things and photos. Dave had to confiscate my phone but not before I'd left the WhatsApp group in a hissy fit.
Dave popped into Oxfam books briefly but I didn't feel in the mood. Uber back not quite as traffic-intense, but still long. Things evened off with sisters and I was let back into the chat.
We rested for a while before coming down to watch Spielberg's West Side Story (excellent), though the WhatsApp got tricky again between my sisters and S left the chat. Spoke to S after the film to check she was ok (more or less), but T had turned her phone off.