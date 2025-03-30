Previous
Tonight's entertainment by boxplayer
Tonight's entertainment

Featuring me! Finally our performance of Mozart's Requiem. And the bright weather continues, though a brisk, sharp north wind kept things cool.

Mother's Day and after I'd cycled to get a little top-up shopping, we had a big halloumi brunch and mum got her flowers, card and chocolates.

Left at lunchtime for the concert dress rehearsal - feeling rather fraught, anxious, rushed and incredibly washed out. I arrived to find everyone in place and not a space left on the stairs and my ankle was still playing up. Nice people found me a chair so I could sit through the rehearsal. So hot though and I kept my velvet shirt off.

Ate my sandwich outside with K and N between rehearsal and concert. Mayhem as we tried to queue up in sequence in the tiny green room ready to go on. Professional soloists and orchestra were brilliant and from what I could hear, the concert was a success. I stood for most of it, chair on standby.

Dave and I grabbed a quick red wine in the bar after so I could relax. Home to find mum had amazingly put herself to bed.

Three altos and a soprano https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-03-30
Park tulips https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-03-30

30 March 2025
Westminster SW1
30th March 2025

