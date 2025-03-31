This rapidly becoming my favourite session - really good musicians, tunes and general fun.
Working from home and started early to make sure the thing from Friday was sorted - it was. Beautiful day and warm in the sunshine (brisk breeze continuing) so I convinced mum to have her lunch outside.
After work, left Dave and mum to go to the session. Very good, but I must remember to keep to one glass of wine on a Monday night. The guy on the left lost his beer to the jiggling table as I did my wine last time. Uber back home.