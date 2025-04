Another lovely sunny day although the wind was stronger today making it chillier than it would have been. Another working from home day and I got mum in the garden again for lunch albeit a little more wrapped up.Finished work early and wheeled mum to the optician to pick up her new glasses. Very nice. Picked up cinnamon buns from Lidl for a treat later.Archive Rainbow 2025 https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2025-04-01 1 April 2025Walthamstow E17