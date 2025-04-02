Sainsbury's delivery arrived 5 mins early and Dave was still in the shower and me in my nightie. But good to be able to get it away promptly, and sort out lunch and snacks for mum as we were going to be out all day.
Grabbed a toastie at Victoria for breakfast and caught the train to Chichester where T and S met us at the station. Another bright day and still windy. S drove us to West Itchenor by Chichester Harbour for lunch in the local pub. Scampi and chips for me and a veggie burger for Dave.
Nice to catch up although very unfortunately T is being treated for bladder cancer. Prognosis is good thank goodness.
Drove back to Chichester town for tea and cakes in Luckes and a quick nip into Lakeland and Seasalt where I spent a goodly amount on trousers and a light jacket in a lovely green.
Journey back very easy and we were home by 7.30. Mum had munched all her lunch and plenty of other nibbles so just made her plate of snacks and tea while we watched another episode of The Change series 1.