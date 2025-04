The pretty orange tulips in the garden are just as pretty inside.Worked from home again - day still as bright and the wind seemed less chilly when we had lunch outside. Good session on accessibility in the afternoon but otherwise the ridiculous busyness continues. Had a stupid argument about wording on an update - I wouldn't give in but had to log off early before they came back and continued the argument.Everyone talking about tariffs naturally.Landlines https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-03 3 April 2025Walthamstow E17