Previous
Narcissus by boxplayer
94 / 365

Narcissus

Lovely in St James's Park walking into the office on another beautiful spring day.

I opened my email in trepidation expecting fallout from yesterday's argument over wording but it was all quiet thank goodness and the day was the calmest in a while.

Home with chips which we had with fishfingers finishing off the first series of The Change.

Park daffodils https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-04

4 April 2025
St James's Park SW1
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact