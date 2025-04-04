Sign up
Narcissus
Lovely in St James's Park walking into the office on another beautiful spring day.
I opened my email in trepidation expecting fallout from yesterday's argument over wording but it was all quiet thank goodness and the day was the calmest in a while.
Home with chips which we had with fishfingers finishing off the first series of The Change.
Park daffodils
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-04
4 April 2025
St James's Park SW1
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
