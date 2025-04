Lovely in St James's Park walking into the office on another beautiful spring day.I opened my email in trepidation expecting fallout from yesterday's argument over wording but it was all quiet thank goodness and the day was the calmest in a while.Home with chips which we had with fishfingers finishing off the first series of The Change.Park daffodils https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-04 4 April 2025St James's Park SW1