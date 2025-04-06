Through the trees

A short walk around Hollow Pond this afternoon - Dave dragged me out after our brunch as I'm starting to atrophy with lack of exercise. Legs and ankle grumbly but better to try and keep moving.
The lovely weather continues - very warm in the sun but still a cold breeze. Lots of walkers, families, picnickers out and also rowers on the ponds.
Back home I prepared a chickpea, cauliflower and halloumi tray bake for Dave's lunches and supper. And after, mainly relaxing - sitting in the garden, weeding out old magazines, drinking gin, and eating cinnamon buns.