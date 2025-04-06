Previous
Through the trees by boxplayer
96 / 365

Through the trees

A short walk around Hollow Pond this afternoon - Dave dragged me out after our brunch as I'm starting to atrophy with lack of exercise. Legs and ankle grumbly but better to try and keep moving.

The lovely weather continues - very warm in the sun but still a cold breeze. Lots of walkers, families, picnickers out and also rowers on the ponds.

Back home I prepared a chickpea, cauliflower and halloumi tray bake for Dave's lunches and supper. And after, mainly relaxing - sitting in the garden, weeding out old magazines, drinking gin, and eating cinnamon buns.

Goat willow https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-06

6 April 2025
Leyton E11
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jenny ace
I love the pattern that that the shadows make on the ground.
April 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Getting out in the sun and fresh air always helps. Nice shadows
April 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed.
April 6th, 2025  
haskar ace
Fabulous shadows.
April 6th, 2025  
moni kozi
This is really good!
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact