Through the trees

A short walk around Hollow Pond this afternoon - Dave dragged me out after our brunch as I'm starting to atrophy with lack of exercise. Legs and ankle grumbly but better to try and keep moving.The lovely weather continues - very warm in the sun but still a cold breeze. Lots of walkers, families, picnickers out and also rowers on the ponds.Back home I prepared a chickpea, cauliflower and halloumi tray bake for Dave's lunches and supper. And after, mainly relaxing - sitting in the garden, weeding out old magazines, drinking gin, and eating cinnamon buns.Goat willow https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-06 6 April 2025Leyton E11