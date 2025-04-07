Sign up
Previous
97 / 365
Sun through the morning tree
Walking through the parks into the office. Nice enough day until sister S started worrying about market turmoil and moving some of mum's money. Threw my plans out of kilter somewhat and nearly didn't go to this evening's session but did in the end.
7 April 2025
St James's Park SW1
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
5
1
19
5
1
365 2025
Pixel 7a
7th April 2025 8:15am
Tags
tree
,
morning
,
shadow
,
shadows
,
park
,
sunshine
,
st james's park
Beverley
ace
Beautiful scene
April 7th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful winding path and lovely light.
April 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Dodgy times that are causing a lot of financial concern across the globe.
Beautiful scene.
April 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice peeking sun , no need to move money around unless it is needed immediately
April 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful Spring day.
April 7th, 2025
Beautiful scene.