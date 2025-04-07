Previous
Sun through the morning tree by boxplayer
97 / 365

Sun through the morning tree

Walking through the parks into the office. Nice enough day until sister S started worrying about market turmoil and moving some of mum's money. Threw my plans out of kilter somewhat and nearly didn't go to this evening's session but did in the end.

7 April 2025
St James's Park SW1
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful scene
April 7th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful winding path and lovely light.
April 7th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Dodgy times that are causing a lot of financial concern across the globe.
Beautiful scene.
April 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice peeking sun , no need to move money around unless it is needed immediately
April 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful Spring day.
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact