Greylags

In the park on the way to the office. Haven't seen many Canada geese recently, all greylags and Egyptian geese. Another insane day at work - seemed to spend an inordinate time emailing people about ridiculous requests and trying to manage expectations about what's possible with all the last minute rubbish being thrown at us.



Exhausted once home - we just threw a smorgasbord of nibbles on plates for supper as we couldn't be bothered to cook.



8 April 2025

St James's Park SW1