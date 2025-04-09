Previous
An dro in the house by boxplayer
An dro in the house

Dancers dance a Breton dance during accordion duo Niepold Cutting's set at Cecil Sharp House. There'd been some confusion and many people had come thinking it was a bal rather than a concert. Luckily the hall was able to accommodate both - I preferred to watch and listen.

Non-working day and felt fraught again. After yesterday's terrible day at work and a restless night, of course I'd got a headache that simmered throughout the day coming and going with various intensity. We bickered somewhat.

Day was cloudy to start but brightened later though staying fresh outside the sunshine as has been the pattern. Bagels for breakfast for a change before I walked out to pick up top-up shopping. Stopped at the friendly chiropodist and made an appointment for mum next week.

Brought back hot cross buns for a snack and after, cooked leek and cabbage soup for supper. Ironed and had a lie down to try and ease the headache - helped a little.

Left mum to watch EastEnders after supper while we drove to Camden Town. Excellent evening of virtuosic accordion playing with loads of people we knew - E and W, C and S, the HMs (doing loads of dancing), Lina and more. Drove home giving Nicky a lift. Mum in her nightie though not quite in bed.

9 April 2025
Camden Town NW1
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

ace
@boxplayer
