Saw this odd tree as I circled the block at lunchtime, working from home. White blossom at the bottom of the trunk and the tree above full of cherry pink blossom. The latter must have been grafted onto the older blossom tree.Sun eventually came out this afternoon after a cloudy start. Quieter day all round thank goodness - started work later and there were no shenanigans whatsoever. Felt so much better this evening. Though mum seems to be going through one of her constipation episodes.Both snoring https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-10 10 April 2025Walthamstow E17