Previous
Having a cuddle by boxplayer
101 / 365

Having a cuddle

From F. We were sitting outside when she ran up the path and straight in the back door to hang out for a while.

Worked from home and late morning took mum for her COVID vaccination. Grabbed lunch in the Curious Goat - supposed to be a light bite but their portions were huge as usual - mushrooms on toast and a halloumi and salmon salad for mum.

After work, F turned up for cava in the garden, his latest card magic tricks and fish and chips. Mum a little tired after the vaccination excitement retired early.

11 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
27% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That’s a very sweet image
April 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
So sweet. Does the cat belong to a neighbour or is she a stray?
April 11th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
awwww cute
April 11th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Adorable.
April 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact