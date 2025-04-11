Having a cuddle

From F. We were sitting outside when she ran up the path and straight in the back door to hang out for a while.



Worked from home and late morning took mum for her COVID vaccination. Grabbed lunch in the Curious Goat - supposed to be a light bite but their portions were huge as usual - mushrooms on toast and a halloumi and salmon salad for mum.



After work, F turned up for cava in the garden, his latest card magic tricks and fish and chips. Mum a little tired after the vaccination excitement retired early.



Walthamstow E17