Second helpings

Niepold Cutting again this time in the lovely surroundings and acoustics of a small church in the centre of Guildford.
Morning spent putting Sainsbury's delivery away and packing for a night away - Dave on mum duties. Got train to Guildford with time to spare to grab an Itsu lunch before finding the church for the afternoon workshops.
Only a handful of other participants but an excellent afternoon spent learning the blues scale with Anne and rhythmic accompaniments to one of Andy's jigs. Anna and I raced back to the car and drove to the hotel for a quick turnaround. Walked back to the high street and got sandwiches and crisps from M&S and ate them in the churchyard waiting for the doors to open.
Concert was even better than Wednesday. There were dancers at the back but as the floor wasn't sprung, the noise was minimal. We also had great seats at the front so we could see and hear everything.
Back at the hotel we had a naughty drink at the bar under their impressive chandelier before going upstairs to polish off a big bag of crisps, chocolate and babybels.