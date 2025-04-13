Another workshop

With Ross our ceilidh band teacher and Hartwin, excellent Flemish accordion player.



Restless night in the hotel - the air conditioning didn't seem to want to work. Not too bad, window opened at least. Breakfast was superb - everything you could want - and Anna drove me to the station to catch the train back to London.



I made my way east towards Bethnal Green for the workshop. Others were mainly from Ross's fiddle class, me the only box player. Fun anyway learning Cornish tune Saltash.



Went to the Camel pub after for red wine and chat - sitting outside in the now cool temperatures, weather having changed. When had a bit of rain.



Home to unpack and wait for the omelette Dave has promised me and the first episode of the new Doctor Who series.



13 April 2025

Bethnal Green E1