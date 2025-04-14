Previous
Generations of talent by boxplayer
104 / 365

Generations of talent

A good representation of musicians from both the younger and older generations at the boat session this evening.

After letting me out most of the weekend, Dave very kindly stayed at home again (his new extra non-working Monday) while I went to the session after a day at the office. And it was his birthday too - gave him his presents first thing: an Uskees shirt and a new electric toothbrush.

Found it hard to concentrate at work as it's gone from bedlam to ridiculously quiet in the run-up to Easter - can never seem to work well when not firefighting.

Grabbed a quiche at the Turkish café near the boat before the session. Was good but not quite as excellent as it can be and I was sitting apart from friends L and C and first timer E. Uber home as usual.

14 April 2025
Canary Wharf E14
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image and I love the glass in the foreground. Happy birthday to Dave for yesterday!
April 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact