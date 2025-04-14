Generations of talent

A good representation of musicians from both the younger and older generations at the boat session this evening.



After letting me out most of the weekend, Dave very kindly stayed at home again (his new extra non-working Monday) while I went to the session after a day at the office. And it was his birthday too - gave him his presents first thing: an Uskees shirt and a new electric toothbrush.



Found it hard to concentrate at work as it's gone from bedlam to ridiculously quiet in the run-up to Easter - can never seem to work well when not firefighting.



Grabbed a quiche at the Turkish café near the boat before the session. Was good but not quite as excellent as it can be and I was sitting apart from friends L and C and first timer E. Uber home as usual.



Canary Wharf E14