Landmarks

A gorgeous poetical book exploring the relationship between words and our understanding of landscape and the natural world. And how losing words for our natural surroundings can actually hasten the loss of it - for how can we defend and protect habitats and nature if we no longer have the words to describe it (and example being the 'barren' and 'empty' peatlands of Lewis). Amazing glossaries of interesting words for things from across the British Isles intersperse the chapters. This book written not long after it was reported that the latest edition of the Oxford children's dictionary had removed words like acorn, adder and willow.



Worked from home and finally the lovely bright weather broke with early rain carrying on into the morning and a heavy shower later.



After work we'd planned to go out for a meal to celebrate belatedly Dave's birthday. But mum felt under the weather so we got a rather good Indian takeaway instead. Made for a bit of a restless night though.



15 April 2025

Walthamstow E17