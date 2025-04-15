Previous
Landmarks by boxplayer
Landmarks

A gorgeous poetical book exploring the relationship between words and our understanding of landscape and the natural world. And how losing words for our natural surroundings can actually hasten the loss of it - for how can we defend and protect habitats and nature if we no longer have the words to describe it (and example being the 'barren' and 'empty' peatlands of Lewis). Amazing glossaries of interesting words for things from across the British Isles intersperse the chapters. This book written not long after it was reported that the latest edition of the Oxford children's dictionary had removed words like acorn, adder and willow.

Worked from home and finally the lovely bright weather broke with early rain carrying on into the morning and a heavy shower later.

After work we'd planned to go out for a meal to celebrate belatedly Dave's birthday. But mum felt under the weather so we got a rather good Indian takeaway instead. Made for a bit of a restless night though.

15 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That sounds fascinating. And a Wicken Fen bookmark too.....I love it up there.
April 16th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Sounds like an interesting read :)
April 16th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
That sounds like an interesting read
April 16th, 2025  
Christina ace
Sounds intriguing
April 16th, 2025  
