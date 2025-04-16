Previous
Spring in the park by boxplayer
106 / 365

Spring in the park

Nice arrays of yellow tulip planting in the park.

Non-working day and tired after a restless night - probably because of the Indian takeaway we had yesterday. It had also been quite windy and lots of blossom petals were still floating in the air and piled up in snowy heaps on the ground.

Took mum for her chiripody appointment in the afternoon - rushing as we'd somehow left later than desirable. All done quickly and easily - toenails, corns - and a very nice chap.

We went to the William Morris Gallery for a snack/ice cream but having used the loo, found a seat and waited to be served, found that, contrary to the food board, they had no ice cream. Annoying. They also allegedly had no cheese toasties but rustled something up that looked like a cheese toastie so that was good.

Went home via the park and gave mum a Magnum from the freezer. Rested, expecting to go out to a session in the evening but felt too tired so stayed at home.

Pitta, dips and feta salad for supper and I tried to watch the live Zoom concert of Fraser: Coope family folk singing trio. But oddly, Zoom wouldn't work - not on any device nor via the app or browser. Luckily they also broadcast it live on YouTube so I got it that way. And Zoom miraculously worked as soon as the concert was over. Very odd.

Cherry blossom canopy https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-16

16 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
This is England, our parks are so beautiful
April 17th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a beautiful park
April 17th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
April 17th, 2025  
Neil ace
A challenging day, lovely park.
April 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see these spring flowers.
April 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Looks like a pretty park
April 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact