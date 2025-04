Bluebells

The bluebells are out in the garden - absolutely lovely. Working at home and mum and I took our lunch into the garden to enjoy the sunny intervals and bluebells. Alas, the neighbours were using their pressure washer to clean their patio so was less peaceful than it could have been.



End of work now for four days. Opened a bottle of prosecco to celebrate and watched a couple of episodes of Things You Should Have Done.



17 April 2025

Walthamstow E17