Seafood lunch

There's a wet fish stall outside the Spar in the village every Friday now - nice, not had access to a fishmonger in ages.



Good Friday although we woke early as Dave had forgotten to turn off his weekday alarm. A day of jobs and treats. Weather sunny intervals and a coolish breeze and not much of the predicted evening rain.



Cycled to the village and Sainsbury's for a top-up shop and to find Easter eggs and hot cross buns. Back home we had a seafood lunch before tackling a few things with the odd bicker.



We moved our random box shit out of mum's room - horrified by the sheer amount of the random shit and the crumbling back wall that the boxes had been hiding. Random boxes now crowding out the other spare room.



Feeling down and overwhelmed by it for a while, Dave gardened and I dusted my bedroom. That felt good and after we had hot cross buns.



Did a supreme comfort food supper of tuna cheesy melt nachos and we watched the rather odd The Electrical Life of Louis Wain - what a character.



18 April 2025

Walthamstow E17