Ducks on the pond

At High Beach in Epping Forest, taking a short stroll around the visitors centre. Sun just starting to make longer appearances after a cloudy start - the chill wind still making things cooler than they could be.
Got mum out early in the car to drive to High Beach for a little trip out hoping to maybe get a bit of seafood from the shack or breakfast butties from the tea outlet. But the chill wind and the seriously ginormous queue at the seafood shack drove us inside the big pub, the King's Oak where despite a lot of reserved tables, we were given a table in their posh dining bit.
Nice enough food - halloumi and flatbread for mum, teriyaki salmon for me and king prawn linguine for Dave, plus shared starters and glasses of bubbly for mum and me.
Looked around the visitors centre after, glad to get away from the annoyingly loud bikers. A short flat trail led away into the woods and to the pond so we wandered for a short while.
Back at the King's Oak, we got ice creams from the tea shack and me a mini victoria sponge and this time ate outside on the benches - the sun warming things up.
Back home now relaxing - and feeling very stuffed.