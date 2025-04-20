Previous
Bags of random sh** by boxplayer
110 / 365

Bags of random sh**

Dave up in the loft with yet more bags of random sh**.

Breakfast outside as the best of the weather was this morning. And had our Fazer chocolate eggs.

Lots of sorting out of the boxes of random rubbish we'd moved out of mum's room. I did find stuff in my spring wardrobe to give to charity and threw out quite a bit of old paperwork, old cards and other odds and sods we'd kept. But too much stuff to go through all today, so up into the loft some of it had to go.

Stopped eventually for hot cross buns and later baked salmon, mashed potatoes and asparagus. Mum retired early feeling a touch constipated and we weren't long after - very tired and rather overwhelmed by stuff and clutter.

Fazer chocolate egg https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-20

20 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A good job done.
April 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a productive day. Dave has a bit of an exasperated expression…
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Busy day…however day off tomorrow yippee!
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact