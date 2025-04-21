Previous
The only way to travel by boxplayer
111 / 365

The only way to travel

Popped out to pick up an online order from Holland and Barrett this morning and spotted this intrepid scooterer.

Another day of decluttering and moving boxes and bags in and out of the loft. Very wearying. Did throw out a lot of old clothes and such like that have been sitting in the loft for years.

Easter egg and tea after. Much needed.

The pope died today. Sorry for your loss if you are that way religiously inclined.

21 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Renee Salamon ace
I want one! No fun attic clearing but well done
April 21st, 2025  
Tim L ace
It's more fun to look at if you make believe she is driving that scooter backwards.
April 21st, 2025  
