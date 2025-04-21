The only way to travel

Popped out to pick up an online order from Holland and Barrett this morning and spotted this intrepid scooterer.



Another day of decluttering and moving boxes and bags in and out of the loft. Very wearying. Did throw out a lot of old clothes and such like that have been sitting in the loft for years.



Easter egg and tea after. Much needed.



The pope died today. Sorry for your loss if you are that way religiously inclined.



21 April 2025

Walthamstow E17