Previous
111 / 365
The only way to travel
Popped out to pick up an online order from Holland and Barrett this morning and spotted this intrepid scooterer.
Another day of decluttering and moving boxes and bags in and out of the loft. Very wearying. Did throw out a lot of old clothes and such like that have been sitting in the loft for years.
Easter egg and tea after. Much needed.
The pope died today. Sorry for your loss if you are that way religiously inclined.
21 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8702
photos
179
followers
199
following
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
106
107
108
109
2315
110
2316
111
8
2
365 2025
Pixel 7a
21st April 2025 10:41am
View Info
View All
Public
View
sign
,
street
,
shop
,
scooter
,
shops
,
high street
,
shop front
,
ghost sign
Renee Salamon
ace
I want one! No fun attic clearing but well done
April 21st, 2025
Tim L
ace
It's more fun to look at if you make believe she is driving that scooter backwards.
April 21st, 2025
