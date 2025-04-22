Mr Doodle's egg at Battersea Power Station, part of a big Easter Egg hunt organised by the Elephant Family who did the fundraising, awareness elephant parade way back.
First time here after the redevelopment finished and hard to believe - the iconic building and site having been derelict all my life. It all looks very swish and is full of the higher end retail brand names that hold little interest for me. But what a stunner of a building - good to be used.
Stayed at home to work to make sure mum was okay but went out after to meet Grace at Battersea. We had a quick look inside the power station development before going to Wright Brothers for a slap-up meal (it's her birthday at the weekend so why not!). Oysters and shrimp burger for me and scallops and a whole (ugly as anything) gurnard for Grace - with white wine. Very nice with a view of out to the river, even though was a touch noisy with the huge gang of corporate types at a nearby table that kept increasing in number as the evening wore on.
Walked back to the main road to catch a bus to Victoria, a short distance along the river. We were struck by how quiet it was compared with, say, the South Bank. But that of course has other destinations for people to come for, not just shopping and eating.
Victoria line was suspended when we got to Victoria annoyingly. I'd just managed to struggle the long walk to the district line and start fuming about how long it was going to take getting home via Liverpool Street when the Victoria line reopened and I struggled back again.