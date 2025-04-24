Previous
Fresh lavender leaves
Fresh lavender leaves

And smelling beautifully in the sunshine in the garden.

Absolutely wiped today - heavy and headachey. I'd gone to sleep in the other room in a hissy fit after yesterday's sour note of a day and of course barely slept a wink on an uncomfortable bed and still fretting.

Dave found me in the morning having not even noticed I wasn't in bed - harrumph. All good now, but I was left feeling drained and not great so didn't work. Having prepared mum's breakfast, slept most of the morning.

Up to do a soup for lunch for us and feeling better. Ate outside and I stayed there for a while. Still feeling washed out though. Entertaining moment while we were out eating - I heard a strange squeaking and looked up to see the black and white cat scurry off with a mouse or possibly even a rat in its mouth.

24 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
Photo Details

Jo
I love lavender. I have a large pot by my kitchen door
April 24th, 2025  
Beverley
The fragrance of lavender is beautiful… clever cat!
April 24th, 2025  
