Fresh lavender leaves

And smelling beautifully in the sunshine in the garden.



Absolutely wiped today - heavy and headachey. I'd gone to sleep in the other room in a hissy fit after yesterday's sour note of a day and of course barely slept a wink on an uncomfortable bed and still fretting.



Dave found me in the morning having not even noticed I wasn't in bed - harrumph. All good now, but I was left feeling drained and not great so didn't work. Having prepared mum's breakfast, slept most of the morning.



Up to do a soup for lunch for us and feeling better. Ate outside and I stayed there for a while. Still feeling washed out though. Entertaining moment while we were out eating - I heard a strange squeaking and looked up to see the black and white cat scurry off with a mouse or possibly even a rat in its mouth.



24 April 2025

Walthamstow E17