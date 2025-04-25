Treasure Island

The classic pirate adventure that spawned a multitude of pirate clichés from the parrot on the shoulder, shiver me timbers and yo ho ho and a bottle of rum. Rollicking tale.



A much better night's sleep and so felt much recovered this morning. Stayed at home nevertheless. Tried to venture out into the garden for lunch, but the wind was a touch fresh so we decamped inside.



Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs supper watching episodes of This Country - super hilarious.



Walthamstow E17