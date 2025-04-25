Previous
Treasure Island by boxplayer
Treasure Island

The classic pirate adventure that spawned a multitude of pirate clichés from the parrot on the shoulder, shiver me timbers and yo ho ho and a bottle of rum. Rollicking tale.

A much better night's sleep and so felt much recovered this morning. Stayed at home nevertheless. Tried to venture out into the garden for lunch, but the wind was a touch fresh so we decamped inside.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs supper watching episodes of This Country - super hilarious.

25 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great classic novel
April 25th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great shot
April 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A classic.
April 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great classic.
April 25th, 2025  
