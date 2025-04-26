Previous
Oysters and organic English wine by boxplayer
116 / 365

Oysters and organic English wine

At the park market. Dave wearing his new blue cord shacket @happypat

Cycled here to pick up more fermented kimchi, fruit, and cake. Stopped for oysters and to try the wine. It was ok.

I went on to TKMaxx in search if a replacement dinner plate or plates with a lipped edge - having broken mine yesterday by dropping the teapot on it while it was in the washing up water. Couldn't find anything though.

Returned home for lunch before Dave and I spent an inordinate amount of time choosing an IKEA wardrobe - just wanted a basic one really and there was a bit too much choice. Also ordered a new set of bedroom drawers and a replacement day bed for the one that's broken in the spare room.

Stopped for tea and cake and half watched the Lavender Hill Mob before I prepared a cauliflower, halloumi and chickpea tray bake for supper. Doctor Who while we ate.

26 April 2025
Walthamstow E17
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
@happypat
April 26th, 2025  
Neil ace
Oh my, lucky Dave! They look delicious and topped with a cup of English wine. Heaven.
April 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fun and productive day! Brillant… lovely photo of your Dave… give each other big hugs…
April 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow Dave you look very handsome in your new cord shacket! The blue is so you! Good choice Ayla!
April 26th, 2025  
Christina ace
Looks nice. Too much choice can certainly overwhelm me too.
April 26th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sounds like a good productive day. Blue is a good color on Dave!
April 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
He looks happy.
April 26th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact