Oysters and organic English wine

At the park market. Dave wearing his new blue cord shacket @happypat
Cycled here to pick up more fermented kimchi, fruit, and cake. Stopped for oysters and to try the wine. It was ok.
I went on to TKMaxx in search if a replacement dinner plate or plates with a lipped edge - having broken mine yesterday by dropping the teapot on it while it was in the washing up water. Couldn't find anything though.
Returned home for lunch before Dave and I spent an inordinate amount of time choosing an IKEA wardrobe - just wanted a basic one really and there was a bit too much choice. Also ordered a new set of bedroom drawers and a replacement day bed for the one that's broken in the spare room.
Stopped for tea and cake and half watched the Lavender Hill Mob before I prepared a cauliflower, halloumi and chickpea tray bake for supper. Doctor Who while we ate.