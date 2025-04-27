The full works

For brunch at mum's favourite Turkish café in Highgate.
Drove over to mum's flat this morning to pick up post and unearth her passport. Took the opportunity to get a late breakfast - superb generous portions, we were all well and truly stuffed once we returned home. I was also quite tired so lay down and fell asleep for an hour or so.
Had to get up though as we had tickets for the last day of the Birdsong folk weekend at Kings Place. Excellent afternoon and evening with Miranda Rutter's supremely gorgeous Bird Tunes set and Chris Wood's sharp observational and heartfelt songwriting.
In between we popped into Franco Manca with Anna for a light bite of aubergine parmigiana and garlic bread.
Returned home to find mum had naughtily only eaten her cake not any proper supper and had been entertaining the black and white cat.