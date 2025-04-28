Previous
Iris by boxplayer
Iris

Very attractive specimen on the way into the office. Forced myself to not get the bus to try and exercise my legs but it's hard at the moment as my ankle continues to be dodgy and as of yesterday, my big toe is really sore when I bend it.

Lovely warm day and Dave and mum ate breakfast and lunch in the garden. Still mild when I left work. Had planned to do an exercise video when I got home but got sidetracked trying to work out why the bread machine had spat out a crappy loaf. Argued a bit and I put on another one to test it. And mum was complaining of constipation again.

By the time I'd made mum's lunch for tomorrow, time was ticking on but I did the exercise video anyway trying to shake myself out of a malaise.

Huge power cuts have crippled Spain and Portugal - hoping sister T and B are okay as they're in Spain at the moment.

28 April 2025
Pimlico SW1
28th April 2025

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Karen ace
A gorgeous iris. I read about those power cuts - strange, I wonder what caused them.
April 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing colour, it's beautiful!
April 28th, 2025  
Neil ace
Beautiful iris. Amazed to see it in full bloom so early in the season.
April 28th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful colors
April 28th, 2025  
