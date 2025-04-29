Previous
Long shadows by boxplayer
119 / 365

Long shadows

More gorgeous warm sunny weather. Not that I got out in it, being in the office all day. Mum apparently let herself out into the garden and sat there for a while which is nice.

Heard from sister T and B in Spain. They'd been completely cut off and had had no real information until the power and phones came back in the early hours.

Got in touch with Argos about the faulty bread machine and they're sending a replacement tomorrow amazingly

Crappy loaf https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-29

29 April 2025
Westminster SW1
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Nice effect with the shadows and the reflection.
April 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street shot and shadows.
April 29th, 2025  
haskar ace
Fabulous capture.
April 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super shadows.. lovely photo.
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact