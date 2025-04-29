Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
Long shadows
More gorgeous warm sunny weather. Not that I got out in it, being in the office all day. Mum apparently let herself out into the garden and sat there for a while which is nice.
Heard from sister T and B in Spain. They'd been completely cut off and had had no real information until the power and phones came back in the early hours.
Got in touch with Argos about the faulty bread machine and they're sending a replacement tomorrow amazingly
Crappy loaf
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-04-29
29 April 2025
Westminster SW1
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
4
3
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8713
photos
179
followers
199
following
32% complete
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
114
115
116
2318
117
118
119
2319
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
29th April 2025 5:40pm
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice effect with the shadows and the reflection.
April 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great street shot and shadows.
April 29th, 2025
haskar
ace
Fabulous capture.
April 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shadows.. lovely photo.
April 29th, 2025
