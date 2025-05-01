Advantages of working from home

A breakfast in the sunny garden. Although it did get ridiculously hot as the day wore on.



We had lunch outside and although we sat under the umbrella and were only there for half an hour, I wonder if it got to mum a bit. She had a funny turn later on feeling faint and sick. No other symptoms so I don't think it's anything immediately worrying and the lightheadedness seems to have passed and she's resting.



Her new phone arrived and I've set it up which is a relief. But in less good news, the new replacement bread maker still doesn't work. Followed the recipe absolutely exactly and all the ingredients are fresh. I even moved it in case there was something odd about the location or the socket it was plugged into.



So annoying - I was on the phone to Argos when my mum had her turn so never got to arrange a refund which is what I want now.



Happy May Day!



1 May 2025

Walthamstow E17