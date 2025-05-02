Main staircase at The Grange

Augustus Pugin's home in Ramsgate, a stay in one of the Landmark Trust's historic properties. Organised by Anna as part of her 60th birthday celebrations. Catching up with photos from the weekend. We're back now.
Mum was much better and had slept long and deeply and eaten her banana some time in the night. We now think it might have been an ear blockage making her dizzy and sick as a result.
We started getting ready to pack to leave but I'd only just washed and done my exercises before someone knocked at the door. It was sister T and B arriving already, well early.
We had breakfast and tea with them and mum and chatted. I packed, which of course took ages and was still stressful despite preparing on Wednesday.
I cycled to the International Supermarket for bread and to find a cover and screen protector for mum's new phone - think it's going to take a while for her to get used to it. Returned to have some of T's lentil soup for lunch.
Left much later than planned, gone 3, and it was hot with bad traffic, so there was a lot of crabbiness in the car. Arrived 5.30, parked 3 mins from house and carried our stuff over in 2 loads.
Lovely Pugin inspired rooms and decor including the wallpaper he'd designed with his motto and arms. Wood panelling, creaky staircases, chandeliers, sturdy period furniture throughout the rooms - sitting room, library, dining room, breakfast room and 4 bedrooms.
I had a mild panic when I picked up what looked like a model of Big Ben in the library (Pugin designed the interiors of the Houses of Parliament) and the top fell off and smashed into smithereens at my feet. The panic abated when I realised it was a 3D jigsaw.
It had its own chapel, Pugin having been a devout converted Catholic, stairs up to the tower roof and large gardens overlooking the sea. Though the industrial port just in front wasn't quite in keeping.
We had nibbles and bubbly on the lawn, going in to get warmer clothes as the evening wore on.
Pasta with puttanesca and broccoli sauce toppings plus chocolate and cheese later for supper. Retired early to our room as was so tired. This had been Pugin's room so unsurprisingly there was a huge Christ on a cross above our bed.
