Red valerian on the cliff top

On a nice short walk between Ramsgate and Broadstairs - red valerian along with lots of other late spring flowers were in abundance.
A restless night, hot under the thick duvet. Was awake in the early hours for a while, before zonking out until 8 with the sun up.
We were here at the Grange, Augustus Pugin's home in Ramsgate, as part of Anna's 60th birthday celebrations, but today was my actual birthday. I opened Dave's birthday presents - he'd focused on relaxation and there was a scented candle, pulse point relaxing oil, massaging bath oil as well as a 15 minute hourglass timer to use to allocate time for relaxing things.
I did Pilates on the lawn before a breakfast outside of toast and preserves, and fruit, opening presents from our friends - lovely things also - a painting, a beautiful Toast scarf, alcohol and chocolates - the usual.
Lovely sunny and warm so we walked along the coast 2 to 3 miles to Broadstairs. Passed through busy Ramsgate by the marina and an old pavilion. As we left the town, got beautiful views of the sea, sandy beaches, clifftop gardens and parkland - red valerian and marigolds everywhere. The rundown-ness of Ramsgate a little evident with the odd graffiti under the cliffs.
As we approached Broadstairs, we came upon a bandstand with a swing band playing and L and P stopped for a dance.
Broadstairs was busy with people obviously. We got fish and chips from the Mermaid, me and Dave sharing them on a bench facing the sea. Popped into the Dickens House Museum where a character who'd inspired Betsey Trotwood had lived. It was rather small and not all that much there.
I went and got a chocolate ice cream from Morelli's ahead of the others who arrived in the queue after me - I'd needed to get there quicker so I could catch the bus back - my ankle and knees playing up.
Back at the house, I played accordion and had a gin and tonic outside. Read in the sitting room before nibbles and champagne.
L and P went off to the Oysterband ceilidh while Dave and I and Sophie and Anna had dinner of lentils and trout. Very stuffed once more.
Sitting room at the Grange https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-05-03
3 May 2025
Between Ramsgate and Broadstairs, Kent