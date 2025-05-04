Ramsgate lighthouse

On the end of a short walkway out from the marina.
May the forth be with you on Star Wars Day.
Bright and sunny again but a very brisk cold wind in contrast to yesterday. I still did Pilates outside but breakfasted inside on toast, fruit and preserves.
I started one of the 500-piece jigsaws figuring that we'd have a chance to complete it before leaving. Having done the edges, most of the rest of it was worked on by L and Anna.
L and P, Anna and Sophie went to Canterbury for the day to visit the cathedral. We stayed local and did a Ramsgate trail. Despite the wind, I stayed in summer clothes and sandals.
Walked around the marina to the exposed lighthouse, very windy here. Back past the arches at the front of the marina - interesting cafés and shops here. Walked up into the high street which was shockingly run down with almost all the shops shuttered and closed down.
The trail did go past interesting seaside architecture and pretty regency terraces after this. Looped back down to the sea front via one chi-chi street with vintage shops, decorating shops and dress agencies. A couple of nice ghost signs here too.
My foot still problematic mainly the toe today feeling more sore than yesterday.
We made our way back to the arches for lunch. Tried the Ship Shape cafe first but they'd stopped doing food so went into the Arch Bar getting a table outside. Was OK in the sun despite the wind.
Had a lovely lunch of garlic prawns (Dave a giant prawn salad) and loaded chips plus lots of ciabatta and butter, with beer. Was tremendously difficult to not get it all down my nice summery clothes.
Walked back buying chocolates from Clarey's chocolatier in Coco Latino for T, B and mum.
At the house, played music and did some jigsaw before the others returned. Dressed up as it was Anna's special dinner and had champagne and nibbles followed by a lovely dinner of sea bass and potatoes and amaretto trifle followed by cheese.
4 May 2025
Ramsgate, Kent