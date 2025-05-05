Finished jigsaw

L and Anna did much of the work finishing the middle of the jigsaw - I came in at the end to put in the last pieces. One of the many jigsaws and games supplied by the Landmark Trust at Augustus Pugin's Ramsgate home, the Grange where we spent the long bank holiday weekend.
Much cooler and windier today but I still did balancing exercises outside. Came in for a breakfast of lovely eggs before visiting the Catholic St Augustine's Church next door, designed by Pugin and where he's buried in a vault. L and P went back to the house to pack and leave a day earlier than us.
Anna and Sophie, Dave and I drove to Whitstable hoping for oysters and to take a look at the May Day celebrations - 50th anniversary of the Whitstable event.
There were a few showers on the way that dissipated but when we'd parked and got out of the car we were astonished by how cold it was.
We walked to the castle and just got there in time to hear the speeches. Saw Chris W, Frances, D, but didn't get to see K or JF. Was sunny on the hill which just about kept the cold at bay but as we walked past the seafront, it got really cold.
We headed to the harbour and quickly chose somewhere for oysters. I had whelks too and we ate them quickly on a bench before going back to the car frozen.
Came home to play accordion and read. Made strong gins for me, Anna and Sophie. Sophie enjoyed hers so much she had another.
Nibbles with quails eggs tonight and much more. Dinner of prawn curry eaten for the last time in the posh dining room, followed by chocolate and cheese.
Retired early to bed and got some packing done too.