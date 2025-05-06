Leveret at St Clement's

On the London date of their tour at an impressive church tucked away 10 minutes from Angel. A fabulous evening of music.
Up much earlier for once to pack, tidy up and leave the Grange, Augustus Pugin's Ramsgate home, where we stayed over the long bank holiday weekend.
Anna and Sophie drove off together but we stopped at the Lookout Cafe just outside the house facing the sea for breakfast. Scrambled eggs on toast for me and a full veggie English for Dave. We also bought rock cakes - enormous - to take away. We started off eating outside, but were warned inside by tales of breakfast-snaffling seagulls.
Weather still cold and windy but no rain. We drove home with little traffic aggro and found T and B working from home. After T's last appointment, they left to drive back to Wiltshire.
We relaxed a bit though I did get most of my unpacking done. Early supper of smoked salmon, mushrooms and Turkish sesame bread before we left mum watching Eastenders to go to the Leveret concert.
Loads of people there - L and R, K and husband, Jo and also Clemence from Garenne who had travelled over to come to 3 of the Leveret gigs.
Brilliant as always with a mix of old favourites and new ones from their forthcoming album. Lovely acoustics also.
Came home to find mum still up and a bit hungry so we all had cheese sandwiches to take up to bed.