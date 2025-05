Two tone

Stylish young women on the tube home. I particularly liked the double hair colour.



Office day and avoided the bus again to continue walking more - knee irritating again. And found out that poor Alex at work broke his arm on holiday in New Zealand (nothing exciting just slipping in the bathroom). Signed off for a few weeks.



Haircut at lunchtime and after work a Zoom chat with sisters to catch up on mum stuff.



8 May 2025

Victoria line