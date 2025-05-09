Previous
Iris time by boxplayer
129 / 365

Iris time

Having got back from the long weekend away, we found the garden full of blooming irises - very lovely. Mum under the umbrella in the background on this bright warm day - a stiff breeze keeping things cooler.

Worked from home and also got phonecalls in to Panasonic and Argos after to finally arrange a refund for the twice-faulty bread maker. Lunch of leftover ribollita under the umbrella.

Chat with sister T later and some confusion over who's covering mum duty when we're away over the August bank holiday. Think might be sorted now.

Cobbled together supper of homemade chips and things that needed eating up in the fridge - last bits of mum's salami and salmon.

Yellow gold https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-05-09

9 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Dorothy ace
Love iris, especially purple.
May 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely soft colour.
May 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
May 9th, 2025  
