Having got back from the long weekend away, we found the garden full of blooming irises - very lovely. Mum under the umbrella in the background on this bright warm day - a stiff breeze keeping things cooler.
Worked from home and also got phonecalls in to Panasonic and Argos after to finally arrange a refund for the twice-faulty bread maker. Lunch of leftover ribollita under the umbrella.
Chat with sister T later and some confusion over who's covering mum duty when we're away over the August bank holiday. Think might be sorted now.
Cobbled together supper of homemade chips and things that needed eating up in the fridge - last bits of mum's salami and salmon.