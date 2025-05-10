Brunch in the park

Lovely sunshine today and very warm, had to put a hat on mum after a bit.
I left Dave at home to get started on putting together our new IKEA furniture - the chest of drawers first as seemed most straightforward. I wheeled mum to the park market.
Oysters and prosecco from the oyster stall and found a table where mum could finish her drink while I picked up provisions from the stalls. Kimchi (£3 saved by returning our old jars), green veg and cherries, Spanish cheese and ham, and bread seeing as we have no bread machine currently.
Also bought Greek pastries and doughnuts to take home for later. Got a halloumi wrap and bowl for brunch. I struggled to carry it all and wheel mum, but a kind woman helped us to a park bench.
Very warm by the time we'd finished and I wheeled her home. I was fair exhausted with the heavy bags as well - and both thirsty after the salty food.
Dave was knee deep in his putting together of the chest of drawers. I collapsed to rest for a while but got up eventually to wipe down the mouldy patches where the old drawers had been.
Stopped for tea and doughnuts outside before I put in the online shopping order. Later once Dave had finished the drawers, supper of Greek pastries and leftover chips with Doctor Who.