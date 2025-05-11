New - old - wardrobe

We've given mum our old wardrobe - somewhere finally to put her clothes.



Lovely warm day again, but another busy one. Starting with the Sainsbury's delivery that arrived 15 mins early before we'd even got dressed.



That put away, we breakfasted in the garden. Dave set to with doing jobs upstairs - breaking up the Ikea drawers cardboard, emptying and moving our old wardrobe and fixing my old chest of drawers so mum could use that too.



I stayed in the garden a bit longer reading but got going after tidying up the kitchen and decluttering the table which had been accumulating junk. Went upstairs to move my clothes from the old chest of drawers into the new and pulling out stuff that will go into our new wardrobe once Dave's put that together.



I made me and mum a gin and tonic and cooked a leek, fennel and chickpea soup and we stopped for a late lunch eating up the last of last week's ribollita soup. I was quite exhausted having had a restless night so stayed in the garden reading more.



More soup coming for supper. All very healthy.



