Bellows

Squeezeboxes at the session on the boat. Taken hastily before I switched my phone back off. I'd somehow not noticed that my phone battery had run right down and was on 20 percent when I left work to come here and I would need it to get an Uber home.



In the office day and I struggled in with my heavy work bag and my accordion - desperately trying to get in in good time for a major announcement due at 9.30. All good and everything went ok in the end.



Warm today but we got none of the predicted thunderstorms just rumbles and clouds in the distance - neither did Dave at home.



Grabbed an Itsu salmon teriyaki before heading to the session. Good evening - E came again though she was mortified that she started a set of tunes but cocked them up somewhat, but I didn't help by not remembering them well enough.



12 May 2025

Canary Wharf E14