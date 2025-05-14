Previous
Pretty in pink by boxplayer
134 / 365

Pretty in pink

The roses are coming up nicely in the garden. Lovely warm day again, so pleasant to breakfast and sit outside.

Non-working day and another busy one. Ordered mum an alarm pendant that she can wear and use to call for help if we're out. And Dave put the IKEA wardrobe together with the odd helping hand from me - it looks like a normal bedroom now. I also emptied a big plastic box of random stuff that had been lurking at the foot of the bed for yonks.

Rested, reading in the garden after with a gin and tonic. Just off to prepare a supper of veggie sausage and cannelini casserole.

New wardrobes https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2025-05-14

14 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
14th May 2025 14th May 25

