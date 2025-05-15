Previous
Pink scarf by boxplayer
135 / 365

Pink scarf

And the pink theme continues. A scarf that I got from a pile of clothing Anna was throwing out.

Worked from home and such a contrasting day of weather. No rain (droughts threatening around the country) but so much colder when I popped out to get more milk.

Dull day - nothing much going on at work and mum feeling a bit lacklustre. Her alarm pendant arrived - will look at at the weekend - quite complicated to set up.

15 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A great colour and a pretty pattern.
May 15th, 2025  
Jo ace
Lovely colour
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact