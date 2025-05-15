Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Pink scarf
And the pink theme continues. A scarf that I got from a pile of clothing Anna was throwing out.
Worked from home and such a contrasting day of weather. No rain (droughts threatening around the country) but so much colder when I popped out to get more milk.
Dull day - nothing much going on at work and mum feeling a bit lacklustre. Her alarm pendant arrived - will look at at the weekend - quite complicated to set up.
15 May 2025
Walthamstow E17
15th May 2025
15th May 25
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 16th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8740
photos
179
followers
199
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 2025
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
15th May 2025 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
pattern
,
scarf
,
velour
LManning (Laura)
ace
A great colour and a pretty pattern.
May 15th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely colour
May 15th, 2025
