Pink scarf

And the pink theme continues. A scarf that I got from a pile of clothing Anna was throwing out.



Worked from home and such a contrasting day of weather. No rain (droughts threatening around the country) but so much colder when I popped out to get more milk.



Dull day - nothing much going on at work and mum feeling a bit lacklustre. Her alarm pendant arrived - will look at at the weekend - quite complicated to set up.



15 May 2025

Walthamstow E17